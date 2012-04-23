* Morgan Stanley buys Indonesia brokerage seat, gets license

* Indonesia to auction five brokerage seats in June

JAKARTA, April 23 Indonesia's stock exchange said on Monday it plans to auction five brokerage seats this year, and sees interest from foreign players to follow Morgan Stanley's move in getting a brokerage license to profit from the country's growing financial markets.

The auction could give an opportunity for Goldman Sachs to expand into Indonesia, after sources said the U.S. investment bank was trumped by Morgan Stanley in buying brokerage Tiga Pilar Sekuritas last year.

"In June, there's going to be five seats for auction. There's foreign interest to enter the market, but we can't give names yet," said stock exchange director Urip Budhi Prasetyo.

Indonesia's stock exchange said it has stopped issuing new brokerage licenses to trade, so new market players can only buy licenses from one of the 118 existing seats in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Morgan Stanley gained a brokerage seat by buying one from Tiga Pilar, and sources say it plans to add research analysts, sales and trading staff to win underwriting fees from equity offerings and debt deals.

"Today, we have granted Morgan Stanley the exchange member license. It's official that they have bought Tiga Pilar Sekuritas," said Prasetyo said, confirming a Reuters story in February.

With the approval, Morgan Stanley may operate its brokerage unit as soon as the end of this month, joining Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse in a G20 economy recently lifted to an investment grade status.