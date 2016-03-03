(Adds details on interest in oil and gas assets)
By Olivia Oran
March 3 Morgan Stanley said on Thursday
it had raised $3.6 billion for its second infrastructure fund,
North Haven Infrastructure Partners II, making it the latest
Wall Street firm to target the sector.
Investors are increasingly looking to infrastructure as an
alternative to low-yielding fixed income products with more
stable returns than traditional private equity.
Morgan Stanley said it had also received commitments for up
to $2.2 billion more from investors in NHIP II, including from
public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and
insurance companies, bringing the total capital available raised
for the fund to $5.8 billion.
The fund, which will invest in assets in the energy,
utilities and transportation sectors, is part of its investment
management division led by Dan Simkowitz, who took on the role
last October. The division had more than $406 billion in assets
under management at the end of last year.
Energy in particular is seen as an attractive area for
outside investment as large companies are under pressure to sell
off assets amid a sharp decline in oil prices.
Morgan Stanley's first infrastructure fund raised $4
billion. The firm's various investments in infrastructure
include parking meters in Chicago, natural gas gathering
pipeline system Eureka Hunter and a company that manages Italian
airports.
"A lot of investors have been switching out of fixed
income," said Markus Hottenrott, chief investment officer for
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure. "They want higher returns but
still expect a long-term, predictable nature that infrastructure
provides."
ArcLight Capital Partners last year closed a $5.6 billion
fund focused on energy infrastructure investments and KKR & Co
LP also closed a $3.1 billion fund.
Global Infrastructure Partners is seeking to raise as much
as $15 billion for its third fund, according to reports last
year.
The amount of uninvested capital from infrastructure funds
topped $108 billion in 2015, an all-time high, according to
market research firm Preqin, as firms look to raise large funds
while facing competition for assets.
(Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing
by Savio D'Souza and Alan Crosby)