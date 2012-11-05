(Corrects 3rd paragraph to make clear Kelleher is already a
member of the operating committee)
By Jed Horowitz
Nov 5 Morgan Stanley has revamped its
institutional securities business, announcing on Monday that
Paul Taubman will retire as co-head of the trading and banking
unit while co-head Colm Kelleher will remain as president.
The change comes as Morgan Stanley is reducing its historic
reliance on trading in the wake of new rules and regulations and
betting more heavily on selling securities advice and products
to wealthy individuals and families.
Taubman, 52, who was with Morgan Stanley for more than 30
years, will retire at year-end, the company said. Kelleher, 55,
who was chief financial officer of the company during the
financial crisis, will remain a member of the firm's operating
committee.
The change underlines the difficulties of having two
executives near the same age co-running central businesses.
According to published reports, Kelleher and Taubman had been
butting heads almost since they were named to run the stressed
institutional businesses more than two years ago.
Kelleher had been focusing on overseeing the firm's sales
and trading businesses, while Taubman was in charge of
investment banking, or selling capital-raising and merger
services to corporations.
As part of the reorganization, Kelleher has elevated Mark
Eichorn and Franck Petitgas to co-head the investment banking
unit run by Taubman. Kenneth de Regt, head of fixed income
trading, and Ted Pick, head of equities, will continue to run
those trading businesses day-to-day and report to Kelleher.
Eichorn, 48, has headed mergers and acquisitions in the
Americas since 2009, and will be based in New York. Petitgas,
51, is head of international capital markets and will continue
to oversee the trading businesses from London. They both report
to Kelleher, who remains based in London.
"I am confident that under Colm's leadership we will
continue to align sales and trading more closely with investment
banking and capital markets to drive synergies between these
businesses and optimize our ability to grow our revenue base and
drive profits," Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman, 54,
said in a prepared statement.
In another change, institutional securities vice chairman
Jeff Holzschuh, 52, who focuses on the power and utilities
industries, has taken the new title of chairman of institutional
securities and will serve an ambassadorial function
concentrating on "key client relationships globally," the
company said.
Eichorn and Holzschuh also are joining the company's
management committee. Petitgas is already on the panel.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
John Wallace)