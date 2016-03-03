March 3 One of Morgan Stanley's most
senior technology executives, Moira Kilcoyne, has left the bank.
Kilcoyne, who co-headed the bank's global technology and
data business alongside Steve Lieblich, retired from Morgan
Stanley earlier this year after joining the firm in 1989, a
Morgan Stanley spokesman said.
Lieblich will take responsibility for running the technology
division.
The move, which was announced in January internally, had not
been previously reported.
Kilcoyne held a number of technology roles within the bank,
including chief operating officer of operations and technology
and chief information officer of wealth management. She helped
lead the bank's technology integration following its acquisition
of Smith Barney's retail brokerage in 2009, a process that was
riddled with widespread glitches and attracted complaints from
financial advisers.
Kilcoyne also was a member of the firm's management
committee, a group of the bank's most senior executives.
Morgan Stanley has been looking to leverage technology more
as it looks to cut $1 billion in costs by 2017.
