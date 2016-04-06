April 6 When a founder of a tech startup wants
to buy a home but has all his money parked in illiquid stock, or
a pro-athlete wants to buy a Porsche but has not yet received
his guaranteed payout, Morgan Stanley wants to be the
lender they turn to.
In fact, the bank wants to double the size of these custom
loans to 10 percent of its loan book, up from about 5 percent
today, Eric Heaton, president of Morgan Stanley's U.S. banks,
told Reuters in an interview.
The idea is to strengthen ties with wealthy individuals so
they will be more inclined to use Morgan Stanley for other
services - whether that is managing their investments, selling a
business or taking one public.
Morgan Stanley has been lending more since acquiring the
Smith Barney brokerage business from Citigroup Inc. It had
almost $200 billion worth of loans at year-end - quadruple its
size three years earlier.
Until recently, Morgan Stanley has not focused much on what
it calls "tailored lending" because it's a niche business: only
20,000 of the bank's more than 3 million clients qualify for
such loans, by having a minimum of $10 million in investable
assets.
Morgan Stanley first focused on the simpler, less lucrative
business of lending against wealth clients' investment
portfolios, as well as mortgages and merger financing. It is now
turning to tailored loans because they have high profit margins
and, perhaps more importantly, because it's a good way to
encourage wealthy clients to do more business with Morgan
Stanley.
"This isn't a one-off initiative to grow the bank, it's an
important piece," said Heaton.
Though he declined to give a timeframe for reaching the 10
percent target, Morgan Stanley has been laying the groundwork
for some time.
In 2014, it hired Marcus Mitchell from Deutsche Bank AG
to oversee its tailored lending build-out. A year
ago, the bank started making loans with museum-quality art as
collateral. More recently it began lending against stock in
privately held companies, and is now looking toward other
offerings, including loans against private aircraft.
Tailored lending is just one component of Morgan Stanley's
broader lending goals. Management has set its focus on loans as
a key source of revenue growth, as the bank struggles to
generate a return on shareholder capital of 9 to 11 percent by
2017. That goal, set by Chief Executive James Gorman, has been
elusive because of hard luck in other businesses - particularly
fixed-income trading.
Morgan Stanley is not the only bank facing these challenges.
Although most rivals have been producing better returns,
near-zero interest rates have broadly weighed on profits,
because they diminish the money banks can earn investing idle
cash in securities.
That means competition to lend to the most attractive
borrowers is stiff. And when it comes to tailored lending, risks
can be hard to manage, said Portales Partners analyst Paul
Gulberg.
"This type of lending carries idiosyncratic risk," he said.
"Your risk is against mispricing something because you are
working with products that are very unique."
HIGH MARGINS
Morgan Stanley says it hires outside appraisers to assess
values of one-of-a-kind items it lends against. The bank
believes tailored loans are worth the risk, partly because they
tend to have higher margins than traditional loans like
mortgages, Mitchell said in an interview.
Mitchell would not say what margins Morgan Stanley earns on
tailored loans, but because clients often need financing in a
pinch, and because the loans have unique risk profiles, banks
have more leeway in charging higher rates.
A private banking executive at another firm said that very
unusual tailored loans can deliver margins of eight percentage
points but that the types of loans Morgan Stanley is offering
likely have much lower margins. By comparison, mortgages tend to
have a margin of around 1 percentage point, analysts said.
Morgan Stanley currently lends out about $50 billion of its
$149 billion in deposits within wealth management, and is
targeting $60 billion by the end of 2017. Tailored loans account
for roughly $4.5 billion of that, compared with $21 billion in
mortgages.
Morgan Stanley is also looking to expand into other types of
lending. For instance, late last year it began extending loans
to private-equity funds that need cash for investments between
the time investors commit capital and deliver hard cash.
These so-called "capital call subscriptions" come with a
special risk too: that investors may not send the money they
promised. Heaton said the risks are low and the business is
profitable.
