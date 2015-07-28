(Adds milestone in 6th paragraph)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, July 28 Sovereign fund China Investment
Corp plans to buy Australia's biggest office block
portfolio from Morgan Stanley for $1.82 billion,
highlighting Beijing's appetite for stable assets offshore as
the mainland economy sputters.
The $200 billion CIC made its biggest Australian investment
just as Sydney's commercial property market braces for a glut of
new office space, despite little apparent appetite from tenants
to expand their footprints in the country's main business hub.
"It's a gamble, particularly considering U.S. rates might be
going up for the first time this year and when they rise, we'll
probably rise as well," said CLSA senior real estate analyst
Michael Scott.
"The big tenants aren't expanding that much, everyone's a
bit cost-conscious," he said. "To be doing it at this sort of
magnitude really is a sign of how the Chinese want to get set in
this market."
The nine office towers in Sydney and Melbourne would make up
the biggest of several offshore commercial real estate purchases
by CIC in recent months. In June, French media reported that CIC
bought 10 malls in France and Belgium from U.S. real estate
group CBRE for 1.3 billion euros ($1.44 billion).
The purchase is the biggest by a Chinese State-Owned
Enterprise of an Australian real estate asset and the
fourth-largest by an SOE of an Australian asset of any kind,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
Massive gyrations on the Shanghai and Shenzhen sharemarkets
have sent domestic Chinese stocks tumbling in recent weeks,
culminating in their biggest one-day fall in eight years on
Monday, underscoring CIC's need for a safe haven investment.
The Morgan Stanley purchase, which requires approval from
Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board, indicates that
China's interest in Australian real estate is broadening from
the residential sector.
China invested A$27.65 billion ($20.17 billion) in Australia
in 2013-14, overtaking the United States as the largest source
of foreign investment, with almost half going into real estate,
FIRB has said.
The deal bodes well for the Australian government as it
counts on interest from China to support a wave of large
privatisation sales, including a A$17 billion government-owned
electricity distribution network and ports serving some of the
country's biggest cities.
Morgan Stanley will still seek to sell the commercial
property management business which it also put up for sale with
the office blocks earlier this year, a source with direct
knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
That business has contracts to manage A$8.9 billion worth of
buildings, including the buildings bought by CIC.
Tenants in the office blocks bought by CIC include
government regulator the Australian Prudential Regulation
Authority, telecommunications giant Telstra Corp Ltd
and miner Rio Tinto.
($1 = 0.9029 euros)
($1 = 1.3706 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)