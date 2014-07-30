NEW YORK, July 30 Morgan Stanley said on
Wednesday it has hired senior International Monetary Fund
official Reza Moghadam to work with sovereign clients globally
in its capital markets business.
Moghadam's has been director of the IMF's European
department since 2011 and before that he was director of
strategy, policy and review there. Poul Thomsen, deputy director
of the IMF's European department, will replace Moghadam for an
interim period.
"Reza led our engagement with European policymakers, was
responsible for our lending operations in the Euro Area, and
spearheaded the Fund's response from one crisis to the
next-including the most recent challenge in Ukraine," IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement.
Moghadam will become a vice chairman at Morgan Stanley in
the fall, reporting to Raj Dhanda and Dan Simkowitz, the bank's
co-heads of global capital markets. His role will include
advising sovereign clients on financing needs and risk
management strategy.
In a statement, Colm Kelleher, president of Morgan Stanley's
institutional securities division and chief executive of Morgan
Stanley International, cited Moghdam's "unmatched experience in
navigating the landscape of European and global economic
policy."
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Tom Brown)