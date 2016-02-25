(Corrects paragraph 6 to show net revenue from investment
management fell 15 percent to $2.3 billion in 2015, not rose 3.0
percent in 2015 to $6.2 billion)
Feb 25 Ed Moriarty, who oversaw Morgan Stanley's
merchant banking and real estate business within
investment management, is leaving the bank.
Moriarty joined Morgan Stanley in 2010 from Merrill Lynch
and is leaving to pursue "other opportunities," according to a
memo on Thursday which was signed by investment management head
Dan Simkowitz.
A bank spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Moriarty, who also oversaw alternative investments and
managed futures as part of his most recent role, had previously
served as chief operating officer of Morgan Stanley's investment
management arm. He was a member of the firm's management
committee and joined Morgan Stanley in 2010 from Merrill Lynch.
Morgan Stanley is also restructuring its investment
management division, according to a separate memo. Investment
management has roughly $400 billion of assets under management
and the firm is aggressively looking to grow the division as a
more stable form of revenue compared to more volatile areas like
trading.
Morgan Stanley's net revenue from investment management fell
15 percent to $2.3 billion in 2015 from the year-ago period.
Michael Levy, who has held a number of senior roles across
investment management, becomes the group's chief operating
officer. He has worked at Morgan Stanley for 18 years.
David Heaton was named the new chief financial officer for
investment management as well as head of strategy. Heaton joined
Morgan Stanley in 2010 in the financial institutions group
within investment banking and most recently had several roles
within wealth management.
Morgan Stanley is also establishing an investment management
operating committee and an investor leadership committee.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York)