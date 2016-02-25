(New throughout, adds details on restructuring)
By Olivia Oran
Feb 25 Morgan Stanley is restructuring
the investment management business by moving executives into new
roles, the bank said in a memo on Thursday, as head Dan
Simkowitz looks to improve the unit's structure.
Michael Levy, who has held a number of senior roles across
investment management, becomes the group's chief operating
officer, according to a memo, the contents of which a bank
spokesman later confirmed. Levy has worked at Morgan Stanley for
18 years.
David Heaton was named the new chief financial officer for
investment management as well as head of strategy. Heaton joined
Morgan Stanley in 2010 in the financial institutions group in
investment banking and most recently had several roles within
wealth management.
Investment management has roughly $400 billion of assets
under management and the firm is aggressively looking to grow
the division as a more stable form of revenue compared to more
volatile areas like trading.
Simkowitz in October took over as head of investment
management from Greg Fleming, who also had responsibility for
wealth management. Fleming left Morgan Stanley in January.
Morgan Stanley's net revenue from investment management fell
15 percent to $2.3 billion in 2015 from the year-ago period.
Jacques Chappuis, who left Morgan Stanley in 2013 for Caryle
Group LP, rejoins the bank and will serve as co-head for
the $50 billion solutions and multi-asset group with Rui De
Figueiredo.
John Klopp will lead the real assets investing group, which
includes infrastructure and real estate.
Ed Moriarty, who oversaw Morgan Stanley's merchant banking
and real estate business within investment management, is
leaving the bank, according to a separate memo.
Moriarty joined Morgan Stanley in 2010 from Merrill Lynch
and is leaving to pursue "other opportunities."
Moriarty, who also oversaw alternative investments and
managed futures as part of his most recent role, had previously
served as chief operating officer of Morgan Stanley's investment
management arm. He was a member of the firm's management
committee and joined Morgan Stanley in 2010 from Merrill Lynch.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)