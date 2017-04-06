BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
NEW YORK, April 6 Morgan Stanley has named Clarke Adams head of leveraged finance syndicate, according to sources.
A Morgan Stanley spokesperson confirmed the appointment.
Adams' post follows the departure of Jim Bonetti, who left Morgan Stanley to join private-equity firm GTCR as head of its capital markets group. Bonetti had served as both head of syndicate and co-head of the North American leveraged and acquisition finance group at Morgan Stanley.
Bonetti’s co-head Andrew Earls will continue in this role, the sources said.
Adams joined Morgan Stanley in 2010 from Goldman Sachs, according to BrokerCheck. Before that he worked at Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Jon Methven)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.