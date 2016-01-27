BRIEF-F.N.B. Corp - appointed Vincent J. Delie, Jr as co's CEO
* Appointed Vincent J. Delie, Jr., president and chief executive officer of F.N.B. Corporation, as board chairman beginning December 20
Jan 27 Morgan Stanley appointed Naureen Hassan chief digital officer of its wealth management business.
Hassan was most recently with Charles Schwab & Co Inc, a broker-dealer unit of Charles Schwab Corp, where she was executive vice president of investment services segments and platforms. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Resignation of James Owen as president effective immediately