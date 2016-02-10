BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
Feb 10 Morgan Stanley's Raj Dhanda, head of investment products and services in the wealth management business, is leaving the Wall Street bank after 26 years.
Dhanda, who took over the role in March 2015, plans to pursue other opportunities, according to an internal memo to employees.
Dhanda, who previously served as co-head of global capital markets, took over from Andy Saperstein in an internal reshuffle aimed at earning more from the collaboration between the company's wealth management and institutional securities units. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017