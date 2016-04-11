BRIEF-SIV Asset Management seeks trading halt
* seeks trading pending an announcement regarding receipt of correspondence claiming an alleged unpaid liability of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 11 Morgan Stanley has appointed Motaz Alangari as its head of investment banking for Saudi Arabia, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesman for the U.S. bank on Monday.
Alangari joins the U.S. bank from Samba Capital, the investment banking arm of Samba Financial Group, and will report to Patrick Delivanis, Morgan Stanley's head of investment banking in the Middle East and North Africa. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Alexander Smith)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Illawarra Series 2017-1 RMBS Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897908 SYDNEY, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Illawarra Series 2017-1 RMBS Trust's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by Australian residential mortgages originated by IMB Ltd. The ratings are as follows: AUD276.00 million Class A notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable