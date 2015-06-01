June 1 Vince Lumia will take over as head of Morgan Stanley's private wealth management business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Lumia, currently head of capital markets at the unit, is replacing Eric Benedict, who is leaving after 19 years with the company.

Elizabeth Dennis will succeed Lumia, according to the memo.

Jim Tracy, currently the head of consulting group, will become vice chairman of the wealth management unit, according to a separate memo. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)