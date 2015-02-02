(Adds context and details about prior deal.)
Feb 1 Morgan Stanley is shopping its
oil-trading and storage business again after an earlier deal to
sell the unit fell through last month, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The firm initially signed a deal to sell the unit to Russian
energy company OAO Rosneft for several hundred million
dollars, but the agreement fell through in December, according
to the Journal. Morgan Stanley is now seeking a similar price,
the newspaper said.
Morgan Stanley is trying to sell the facility as it scales
back its commodities business, the Journal reported. Oil storage
prices have been soaring as crude prices slide. Traders are
hoarding the commodity until the market recovers, according to
the Journal.
Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd and private
equity firm KKR& Co LP are early contenders to acquire
the unit, the Journal reported.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Eric Walsh and Andre
Grenon)