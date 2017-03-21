(Adds details on ROE target outlook, fixed income cuts)
By Olivia Oran
March 21 Morgan Stanley President Colm
Kelleher said on Tuesday that trading activity for the first
quarter felt "slightly better" than at the end of 2016.
Kelleher said at a European financials conference that bond
trading was "doing well" while client volumes in stock trading
were down across Wall Street.
Bank executives including Citigroup Chief Financial
Officer John Gerspach and JPMorgan Chase & Co CFO
Marianne Lake have also said in recent weeks that trading
revenue this quarter would tick up modestly.
Investment bank Jefferies, whose results are seen as a
bellwether for big banks, said on Tuesday its first-quarter
trading revenue rose more than six times from the year-ago
period.
Trading is the most volatile business on Wall Street and big
revenue swings are common.
During the fourth quarter of 2016, Morgan Stanley's bond
trading revenue rose to $1.5 billion from $550 million in the
year-ago period. Banks broadly posted huge gains in bond trading
at the end of last year, driven largely by President Donald
Trump's surprise U.S. election win.
But even with a resurgence in fixed income activity,
Kelleher said it was unlikely Morgan Stanley would drastically
expand the business.
"If we add, it'll be at the margin," he said.
Any pickup in the business "won't be anything like it was in
the glory days of leverage," he added.
"WTF MOMENT"
Morgan Stanley in late 2015 cut its fixed income headcount
by 25 percent to adapt to a protracted slump in trading
activity.
During the third quarter of 2015, Morgan Stanley reported a
43 percent slide in bond trading, one of its worst performances
since the financial crisis. Kelleher said this caused a "WTF
moment" which resulted in a reshaping of the business with fewer
people and capital.
Separately, Kelleher said the bank felt confident it would
achieve a 9 to 11 percent return-on-equity target by the end of
2017 that Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman had previously laid
out. The bank edged towards that goal during the fourth quarter
with an 8.7 percent ROE.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Richard Chang
and Andrew Hay)