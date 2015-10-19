NEW YORK Oct 19 The $7.7 billion that poured
into managed accounts at Morgan Stanley last quarter was
a highlight of its wealth management business, the company said
Monday, but one of the architects of the program is no longer
with the bank.
Roger Paradiso, chief investment officer and managing
director of the company's Unified Management Account (UMA)
business, left this month "to pursue other interests," a Morgan
Stanley spokesman said.
Paradiso, who joined Morgan Stanley in 2009 when it
purchased Smith Barney, his former employer, did not respond to
requests for comment. He continues to serve as treasurer of the
Managed Money Institute (MMI), a trade group for companies that
sell products through brokerage firms and financial advisers.
Besides running the fast-growing UMA business, Paradiso
coordinated investment strategies for all managed money products
with the Wealth Management division's global investment
committee. Mike Wilson and Lisa Shalett, heads of the committee,
now coordinate the strategies directly and Chad Graves runs the
UMA product, the spokesman said.
Managed accounts are a fast-growing and profitable business
that charges retail brokerage clients fees that generally range
from 1.25 percent to 3.0 percent annually to have their money
managed through mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, hedge funds
or individual investment managers.
The managed account market will grow to $6.7 trillion in
assets under management by 2017, an 18 percent compound annual
growth rate since 2013, according to data provider Cerulli
Associates.
Morgan Stanley is the securities industry's largest managed
account provider due to its takeover of Citigroup's Smith
Barney, whose Consulting Group unit pioneered managed account
products.
UMAs consolidate money sent to various managers into one
account to simplify record-keeping and reporting, and are the
fastest-growing sector of managed accounts.
Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman has cited the
profitability and "annuitized" revenue from managed accounts as
a major reason for pursuing Smith Barney. Morgan Stanley clients
kept $102.9 billion in UMAs as of the end of the second quarter,
according to MMI.
Paradiso's departure coincides with a broader shakeup. Early
this month, Gorman appointed capital markets veteran Dan
Simkowitz head of asset management. It had been run by Greg
Fleming, who remains president of wealth management.
Jim Tracy, a Smith Barney alumnus who ran managed accounts,
stepped down in June to become a wealth management vice
chairman, often considered an honorary title. Jed Finn and Jason
Moore, each of whom joined Morgan Stanley in 2011, now run
managed money products.
