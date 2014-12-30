Dec 30 The U.S. Department of Justice is
examining the relationship between Morgan Stanley and
now-defunct New Century Financial Corp in the sale of subprime
mortgages in the run-up to the financial crisis, New York Times
reported.
The DOJ and Morgan Stanley are aiming to reach a settlement
early in the new year, the newspaper said, citing a person
briefed on the matter. (nyti.ms/1AeTuYP)
New Century, once one of the largest U.S. providers of
subprime mortgages, went out of business after filing for
bankruptcy protection in 2007.
Emails and confidential documents filed in court show how
Morgan Stanley pushed New Century to issue riskier mortgages
with burdensome conditions that would be lucrative for the bank,
the Times said.
"Morgan Stanley is involved in almost every strategic
decision that New Century makes in securitized products," the
Times quoted an internal 2004 Morgan Stanley report as saying.
Morgan Stanley was regularly the largest single buyer of
subprime loans from New Century, the newspaper added.
Morgan Stanley spokeswoman Mary Claire Delaney said the bank
had no comment.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)