TOKYO Dec 26 Morgan Stanley is in talks to sell its 15 percent stake in a prestigious Tokyo building for an estimated 40.5 billion yen ($520 million) to Sapporo Holdings, the Japanese brewer said on Monday.

Japan's third-biggest brewer, which already owns 85 percent of the Yebisu Garden Place property, said it is considering buying the remaining 15 percent stake.

The company said it expects to reach an agreement with Morgan Stanley at the end of January.