BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines files for stock shelf of up to $75 mln
* Files for stock shelf of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jjogOn] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 17 Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat spoke on a conference call with analysts on Thursday to discuss the bank's second-quarter earnings. They said the following:
* Morgan Stanley still focused on expense reductions, reducing headcount in fixed income trading-CEO
* Morgan Stanley is investing in technology and systems to simplify businesses-CEO
* Morgan Stanley financial advisers are growing mortgages despite weak demand across industry-CEO
* Morgan Stanley risk-weighted assets were $423 billion at June 30 under Basel 3 transitional calculation-CFO
* Morgan Stanley fixed income and commodities risk-weighted assets fell to $192 billion in 2nd quarter-CFO
* Morgan Stanley supplemental leverage ratio rose to estimated 4.6 percent at June 30 from 4.2 percent at March 31-CFO (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for public offering of up to maximum of 1.25 million shares of Class B common stock - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: