22 minutes ago
Morgan Stanley's quarterly profit rises 11.4 percent
India's economy set to reclaim top spot for growth this year
India's economy set to reclaim top spot for growth this year
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
July 19, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 22 minutes ago

Morgan Stanley's quarterly profit rises 11.4 percent

1 Min Read

The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on a building in San Diego, California September 24, 2013.Mike Blake/Files

REUTERS - Morgan Stanley reported an 11.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by strength in its investment banking and wealth management businesses.

Earnings applicable to common shareholders rose to $1.59 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.43 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to 87 cents from 75 cents.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 76 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable.

Investment banking revenue rose 25 percent to $1.53 billion.

Arch-rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 40 percent drop in bond trading revenue on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley, the sixth-largest U.S. bank by assets, wraps up the quarterly earnings season for the big lenders.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran in New York

