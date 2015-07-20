UPDATE 1-China insurance regulator says loopholes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory loopholes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings.
July 20 Morgan Stanley reported an 8.5 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a rise in compensation costs and as the sixth-largest U.S. bank by assets set aside more money to cover taxes.
Morgan Stanley, the last big U.S. bank to report second-quarter earnings, said its net income from continuing operations applicable to the company fell to $1.67 billion, or 85 cents per share, from $1.82 billion, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.
The bank's profit in the year-earlier quarter was boosted by a one-time tax benefit of $609 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 74 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.
Consolidated net revenue rose 13 percent to $9.74 billion, with wealth management revenue increasing 4.7 percent to $3.88 billion. [IDn:nBw1FshNLa]
Morgan Stanley is focusing on stable businesses such as wealth management and backing away from volatile businesses such as bond trading as a way to free up capital and comply with stricter regulations. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva and Richa Naidu in Bangalore and Olivia Oran in new York; Editing by Ted Kerr)
