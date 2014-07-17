(Corrects third paragraph to say the bank's net income includes
adjustments, not excludes. Incorporates earlier correction of
year-earlier earnings to $803 million from $802 million)
July 17 Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley's
quarterly adjusted earnings more than doubled as stronger
performances by its investment banking and wealth management
businesses more than made up for a fall in revenue from bond
trading.
Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.86
billion, or 94 cents per share, in the three months to June 30
from $803 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.
The figures include accounting adjustments to reflect the
changing value of Morgan Stanley's own debt, which investors and
analysts typically ignore.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Tanya Agrawal; Editing by
Ted Kerr)