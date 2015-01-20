Jan 20 Morgan Stanley's quarterly
earnings rose as the bank's legal costs fell sharply,
outweighing a big drop in revenue from its division that trades
bonds, currencies and commodities.
Choppy markets caused by factors ranging from plunging oil
prices to political upheaval in Greece, sent investors scurrying
last month, slashing the trading revenue of U.S. banks including
Morgan Stanley arch rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday that its revenue from trading
fixed-income securities, currencies and commodities (FICC) fell
81 percent to $133 million, excluding accounting adjustments.
Revenue from the bank's increasingly important wealth
management business rose 2.4 percent to $3.80 billion as equity
markets boomed.
Overall, earnings attributable to common shareholders rose
to $920 million, or 47 cents per share, in the fourth quarter
from $36 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Legal expenses fell to $284 million from $1.4 billion.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by
Ted Kerr)