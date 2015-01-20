* To pay 39 pct of revenue or less to traders, investment
bankers
* Fourth-qtr adjusted profit $0.39/shr vs. est. $0.48
* Adjusted FICC revenue falls 13.7 pct
* Wealth management revenue rises 2.4 pct
* Shares fall 1.7 pct
(Updates shares, adds Goldman FICC results)
By Tanya Agrawal and Lauren Tara LaCapra
Jan 20 Wall Street investment bank Morgan
Stanley said it would pay a smaller portion of revenue in
bonuses to its bankers and traders this year even in a better
revenue environment.
The bank reported a drop in fourth-quarter adjusted
earnings, missing estimates, as it deferred fewer bonus payouts
and unexpected market swings hit its division that trades bonds,
currencies and commodities..
In the past, Morgan Stanley has deferred up to 80 percent of
its bonuses.
But it said last month it would pay more up front because it
was on a stronger financial footing and in a better position to
bring its practices into line with rivals.
Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday it would pay 39 percent or
less of revenue from its institutional securities business to
employees in 2015. Chief Executive James Gorman said in June the
ratio would be 40 percent or less.
The bank's shares were down 1.7 percent in morning trading.
Compensation expenses rose to $5.1 billion from $4.0
billion, with about 41 percent of revenue from the bank's
institutional securities business going into bonuses.
While not strictly comparable, arch rival Goldman Sachs
Group Inc paid out 36.8 percent.
Gorman said he was not concerned about losing talent because
of the lower payout ratio.
"We get a very attractive employee base coming to this firm
and frankly it's just not an issue," he said on a call.
Choppy markets caused by factors ranging from plunging oil
prices to political upheaval in Greece, sent investors scurrying
last month, slashing the trading revenue of U.S. banks.
Morgan Stanley had a "very challenging" quarter in
commodities because of the decline in oil prices, Chief
Financial Officer Ruth Porat told Reuters.
Excluding special items, revenue from trading fixed-income
securities, currencies and commodities (FICC) fell 13.7 percent
to $599 million. Goldman's FICC revenue fell 19 percent.
Morgan Stanley has been shrinking its presence in the bond
market as tougher capital requirements take hold, and the bank
has said it is now more focused on returns than revenue. But its
adjusted average return-on-equity fell to 4.5 percent in the
quarter, below the 10 percent minimum Gorman wants.
Revenue from the bank's increasingly important wealth
management business rose 2.4 percent to $3.80 billion. But the
pretax profit margin of 19 percent including adjustments was
below the 20 percent Gorman has set as a minimum.
Advisory revenue increased 8.2 percent to $488 million,
while legal expenses fell to $284 million from $1.4 billion.
Overall, earnings attributable to common shareholders rose
to $920 million, or 47 cents per share, from $36 million, or 2
cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share, as calculated by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, missed the average analyst estimate of
48 cents.
(Editing by Ted Kerr)