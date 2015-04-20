April 20 Wall Street investment bank Morgan
Stanley reported a 60 percent rise in quarterly profit,
boosted by higher revenue from trading bonds and equities.
Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $2.31
billion, or $1.18 per share, for the first quarter ended March
31, from $1.45 billion, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the bank earned $1.14 per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 78 cents per
share on that basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It
was not immediately clear if the figures reported on Monday were
comparable.
(Reporting by Avik Das and Anil D'Silva in Bengaluru; Editing
by Ted Kerr)