April 20 Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley reported a 60 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by higher revenue from trading bonds and equities.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $2.31 billion, or $1.18 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.45 billion, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the bank earned $1.14 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 78 cents per share on that basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the figures reported on Monday were comparable. (Reporting by Avik Das and Anil D'Silva in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)