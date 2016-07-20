July 20 Wall Street investment bank Morgan
Stanley reported a fall in adjusted second-quarter profit
on Wednesday as cost-cutting failed to make up for a decline in
revenue from trading and investment banking.
The bank said its net income attributable to common
shareholders was $1.43 billion, or 75 cents per share, in the
quarter ended June 30.
Morgan Stanley reported an adjusted profit of $1.69 billion,
or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 59 cents per
share in the latest quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the estimate was
exactly comparable.
The earnings for the latest quarter take into account a rule
change that no longer requires Morgan Stanley to reflect changes
in the value of its own debt in its earnings.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)