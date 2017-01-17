Jan 17 Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley's
quarterly profit doubled, helped by a bump in trading activity
following the U.S. presidential election.
Earnings applicable to the bank's common shareholders rose
to $1.51 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31 from $753
million a year earlier, while earnings per share increased to 81
cents from 39 cents.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 65 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, although it was not
immediately clear if this was comparable to the reported
figures.
Trading in debt securities and stocks soared in the wake of
Donald Trump's surprise election victory on Nov. 8 as investors
took the view that he would push policies that would boost the
U.S. economy and kindle inflation.
Revenue in the bank's fixed-income business rose to $1.5
billion from $550 million in the quarter.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the No. 1 U.S. bank by assets,
reported a 31 percent rise fixed-income revenue last week, while
second-ranked Bank of America Corp said its revenue from
trading fixed-income securities, currencies and commodities rose
12 percent.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley's traditional
rival, reports on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran in
New York; Editing by Ted Kerr)