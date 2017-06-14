June 14 Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman
said Saudi Arabia could be a "major opportunity" for the firm as
the country unveiled plans for oil giant Saudi Aramco's $100
billion initial public offering and introduced a series of
reforms to attract foreign capital in 2015.
Gorman, speaking at the bank's financials conference in New
York, said he has personally been spending a significant amount
of time in Saudi Arabia, as has President Colm Kelleher.
In May, several U.S.-based bank CEOs including Gorman,
JPMorgan Chase & Co's Jamie Dimon and Citigroup Inc's
Michael Corbat attended a business forum in Saudi Arabia.
Morgan Stanley already has a presence in Saudi Arabia,
having set up an office in the region in 2007.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)