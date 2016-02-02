(New throughout, adds details on settlement, background on
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Feb 2 Morgan Stanley has agreed
to pay nearly $63 million to resolve claims over the sale of
toxic mortgage-backed securities to three banks that later
failed, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said on Tuesday.
The settlement resolves lawsuits the U.S. regulator filed as
receiver for the three failed banks against Morgan Stanley and
other defendants over what the FDIC said were misrepresentations
in the offering documents for the mortgage-backed securities.
Morgan Stanley declined comment on the settlement. It was
the latest step by the Wall Street bank to resolve U.S.
government claims stemming from the sale of mortgage bonds
before the financial crisis.
Morgan Stanley in February 2015 said it had reached an
agreement in principle to pay $2.6 billion as part of a
settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over mortgage bonds.
The latest settlement followed an earlier FDIC accord last
year in which Morgan Stanley agreed to pay $24 million over
mortgage-backed securities sold to a fourth failed bank,
Franklin Bank of Houston.
The National Credit Union Administration in December
separately announced that the Wall Street bank would pay $225
million to resolve similar claims over securities sold to credit
unions that later failed.
The FDIC said the funds from the latest $62.95 million deal
would be distributed among the receiverships for Colonial Bank
of Montgomery, Alabama; Security Savings Bank of Henderson,
Nevada; and United Western Bank of Denver.
The FDIC, which has filed 19 lawsuits over mortgage-backed
securities, said the settlement came in coordination with the
Justice Department and brought its total recovery from Morgan
Stanley to $86.95 million.
