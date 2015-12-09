Dec 9 Morgan Stanley is winding down a
group that develops and structures North American solar projects
as part of a plan to cut up to 25 percent of jobs in its fixed
income business, people familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
A spokesman at Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
Morgan Stanley is cutting around 1,200 workers worldwide,
including around 470 front office employees in its fixed income
business, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.
The people requested anonymity because they are not
authorized to speak about the matter publicly.
The bank has scaled back its commodities business, including
its solar group, in the last few years, under pressure under
pressure from regulators to reduce risk.
U.S solar installers and developers like SunEdison Inc
have become less popular with investors this year
because falling oil prices could slow the adoption of renewable
energy sources.
Morgan Stanley will take a $150 million charge in the fourth
quarter related to the job cuts, the company said on Tuesday.
Morgan Stanley reported a 42 percent decline in adjusted
bond trading revenue in the third quarter, one of its worst
since the financial crisis.
Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman has been
focusing on expanding equities trading and wealth management as
stricter regulations and capital requirements make it more
costly to trade bonds.
Morgan Stanley agreed in May to sell its physical oil
business, the largest and oldest on Wall Street, to Castleton
Commodities International.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Richard
