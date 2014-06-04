June 3 The former co-head of Morgan Stanley's
investment bank, Paul Taubman, who has been behind some
of the biggest U.S. deals this year, is launching his own
advisory boutique, the Financial Times reported.
Taubman has poached two senior bankers - Robert Friedsam and
James Murray - from his former employer, according to people
familiar with the matter, the Financial Times reported. (link.reuters.com/xez79v)
The two senior bankers led teams within the telecom, media
and technology division of the bank and recently handed in their
notice at Morgan Stanley, the paper said.
Taubman left Morgan Stanley in 2012. He advised on Verizon
Communications Inc's $130 billion takeover of its wireless joint
venture with the UK's Vodafone Group Plc.
Taubman also worked alongside Barclays, Citigroup and
JPMorgan on Comcast Corp's agreed $42 billion
takeover of Time Warner Cable, the paper said.
Morgan Stanley spokeswoman Mary Claire Delaney said the
company did not have any comment about the bankers' exit.
Taubman was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Ken
Wills)