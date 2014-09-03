NEW YORK, Sept 3 The largest U.S. securities
brokerage by sales force, Morgan Stanley, said Wednesday
it hired three financial advisers who collectively managed
$1.275 billion in client assets away from rival brokerages just
before the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Michael Torpey and Charles Malamut started work at Morgan
Stanley's office in Northfield, New Jersey on Aug. 28 from Bank
of America's Merrill Lynch, where they managed $1.1
billion in client assets and generated nearly $3.5 million in
annual revenue.
Jon Garofalo joined Morgan Stanley in Westport, Connecticut
just one day later on Aug. 29, from JP Morgan Securities, where
he managed $175 million in client assets and produced $1.5
million in revenue over the most recent 12 months.
A Merrill Lynch spokeswoman confirmed Torpey and Malamut
left the firm but declined to comment further.
JP Morgan did not immediately responded to requests for
comment.
Morgan Stanley, which employed 16,316 financial advisers as
of June 30, often hires advisers from rival brokerages.
While the firm does not publicly announce all of the
advisers it recruits, it most recently publicized the hiring of
six new advisers in July.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Grant McCool)