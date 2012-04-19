LONDON, April 19 Morgan Stanley has promoted veteran bankers Emmanuel Goldstein, Helmut Kaschenz and Eli Gross to beef up its team advising transport firms, it said on Thursday.

The appointments came two days after Randolph Sesson, who had led coverage of the sector at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs for 12 years, decamped to join boutique Evercore.

Goldstein and Kaschenz, who have been with Morgan Stanley for more than a decade, were promoted as co-heads of European, Middle Eastern and African transport investment banking.

They will report to Eli Gross, promoted simultaneously as head of the team and based in New York.

Unlike Sesson, who was seen as a pure transport banker, Goldstein and Kaschenz have broader competences as they advised companies in other sectors.

Based in Paris, Goldstein is close to France's oil & gas major Total, Electricite de France, nuclear specialist Areva and mining and metallurgical company Eramet.

He did a lot of work for the French government, having worked on several privatisations including France's APRR , Europe's fourth largest highway operator.

He was also behind the IPO of Aeroports de Paris and its strategic partnership with Amsterdam's Schiphol airport group.

"Emmanuel is a good banker and a very nice guy. That's a good news for him and for Morgan Stanley," said a Paris-based fund manager.

"None of them is a pure transport banker but they've advised major companies in transport and other sectors in their home countries," said a transport banker.

Some pointed to the challenge of heading a sector while continuing to advise existing national clients.

"It will be interesting to see how they execute," said a second transport banker.

Kaschenz has a close relationship with German companies Lufthansa, Deutsche Post DHL, Deutsche Bahn and the German government. He will relocate from Frankfurt to London.

Besides transportation and infrastructure clients, the two bankers will continue to cover their key current French and German clients, respectively.

Gross has worked at Morgan Stanley for 14 years and was previously head of transportation investment banking for North America and Asia.

His record includes the sale of AirTran Airways and Sabre Holdings, and the IPO of Amadeus.

Morgan Stanley improved its position to become the number eight financial adviser in transportation and infrastructure, ranked by deal value, so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The firm ranked at number 17 for the whole of 2011.