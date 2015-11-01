(Repeats earlier story with no changes to text)
By Brendan Pierson
Nov 1 In a trial starting on Monday, Morgan
Stanley will confront a Russian billionaire's claims that it
illegally short-sold a company based on inside information at
the height of the financial crisis.
The lawsuit against the global financial services firm is
being brought in Manhattan federal court by Veleron BV, a Dutch
company created as an investment vehicle by Russian tycoon Oleg
Deripaska, who is also the founder of United Company Rusal Plc,
one of the world's largest aluminum companies.
Veleron claims Morgan Stanley obtained inside information
through a relationship it had with the company's lender.
The dispute arose from Deripaska's 2007 investment through
Veleron in Canadian auto parts maker Magna International. That
investment was financed with a $1.2 billion loan from BNP
Paribas, with Veleron's Magna shares as collateral.
Though Morgan Stanley was not directly involved in that
loan, it entered into a swap agreement with BNP Paribas under
which it assumed some of the risk of the loan in exchange for
fixed payments.
On September 29, 2008, with Magna's stock falling amid the
global financial crisis, BNP made a $93 million margin call to
Veleron. Morgan Stanley subsequently learned from BNP that
Veleron would likely not meet the margin call and would have to
liquidate its Magna stock.
That information was forwarded from Morgan Stanley's global
capital markets group to one of its traders, Kerim Tuna, who
traded mostly for Morgan Stanley's own account.
Tuna immediately began short-selling Magna stock, according
to court papers. Morgan Stanley stood to lose $6.6 million
because of Veleron's default, but thanks to Tuna's
short-selling, it was able to offset $4.6 million of that.
The lawsuit claims Morgan Stanley's actions constituted
insider trading because Morgan Stanley used its knowledge of
Veleron's impending default for its own benefit days before it
became public. The lawsuit claims that the short-selling drove
down the price of Magna stock. It seeks more than $10 million in
damages.
But Morgan Stanley claims it has no duty to Veleron that
could give rise to an insider trading claim, and that it was
simply hedging against exposure to risk.
It sought summary judgment dismissing the case, but U.S.
District Judge Colleen McMahon ruled in July that it should go
to a jury.
Jury selection and opening arguments are expected Monday.
Deripaska himself is not expected to testify at the trial, which
the parties expect to last about three weeks.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay)