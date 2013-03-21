Reuters Market Eye - Morgan Stanley upgrades Titan Industries (TITN.NS) to "equal-weight" from "underweight", citing under-performing shares, which the bank attributes to concerns about potential government intervention to curb gold imports and disappointing October-December results.

A planned money laundering bill from the government could be restricted to bullion and precious gems only, and not apply to jewellery retailing, which would remove an overhang on the stock, Morgan Stanley adds.

However, the investment bank sees long-term visibility for Titan's business model clouded by government efforts to moderate demand for gold.

Titan shares are up 0.3 percent.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)