Aug 18 Morgan Stanley's U.S.-based wealth
management business is cutting the number of its foreign
accounts to focus on its most profitable customers, a person
familiar with the bank's thinking said.
The wealth management business will focus on accounts with
at least $500,000 of assets, the person added. Smaller accounts
will be served through a Morgan Stanley call center. The company
will close accounts in countries whose restrictive rules for
off-shore accounts make working with customers too expensive.
The changes come as Morgan Stanley looks to refocus its
international business as it develops into one of the fastest
growing segments of the bank's wealth management division, the
person said.
Morgan Stanley is introducing "a series of refinements" for
its international wealth management business, according to a
memo sent by the bank's wealth and investment management head
Greg Fleming, and head of field management Shelley O'Connor,
referring employees to an internal website giving more details.
The memo's contents were confirmed by a Morgan Stanley
spokesman.
Morgan Stanley will focus on working with customers in more
profitable countries, mainly in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit announced
similar plans in July to create a special team of financial
advisers to focus on Canada and Latin America. Other countries
receiving more of Morgan Stanley's focus may include parts of
Asia such as China and Taiwan.
For more than a decade, global regulators have sought to
reduce money laundering through the U.S. financial system. In
turn, that has caused many banks to look more carefully at some
client activity or to pull out of certain markets entirely.
Royal Bank of Canada shut its wealth management
offices in Latin America amid money laundering probes over the
last year.
Morgan Stanley has 400 advisers who are U.S.-based and focus
on international clients. Those advisers look after $100 billion
of assets and work out of 12 offices in the United States.
The bank intends to focus on 60 countries with clients who
maintain U.S. accounts. Beginning next year, the company's
international client advisers will need to meet certain
eligibility criteria, including minimum revenue production from
their non-U.S. resident clients.
Morgan Stanley has retreated from on-shore wealth management
operations in Switzerland, the UK, Italy, Spain, United Arab
Emirates and India over the last two years.
Changes to Morgan's wealth business do not apply to on-shore
operations in Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia.
