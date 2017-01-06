(Adds background on international wealth management business)
By Olivia Oran
Jan 6 Morgan Stanley's international
wealth management head, James Jesse, has left the firm, a
spokeswoman said on Friday.
Colbert Narcisse, who led product strategy and development
in Morgan Stanley's investment solutions division, will replace
Jesse, according to a firm memo, which was confirmed by Morgan
Stanley spokeswoman Christine Jockle.
Narcisse joined Morgan Stanley's investment management
division in 2011 as the head of alternative investments. He
previously worked in senior roles at Merrill Lynch, across
investment banking and wealth management.
In his new position, Narcisse will report directly to Morgan
Stanley wealth heads Shelley O'Connor and Andy Saperstein.
The company gave no reason for Jesse's departure. He joined
Morgan Stanley in 2000 in the bank's fixed income unit. He
joined wealth management in 2006.
In the last several years, Morgan Stanley refocused its
international business, including cutting the number of foreign
accounts to focus on its most profitable customers.
The bank closed accounts in countries whose restrictive
rules for offshore accounts made working with customers too
expensive. It has also redoubled efforts to focus on more
profitable regions, such as Latin America.
Morgan Stanley in late 2015 hired a team of private wealth
advisers focusing on handling Latin American clients from Credit
Suisse AG, after the Swiss bank shuttered its U.S.
private banking business.
Morgan Stanley has more than 400 advisers who are U.S.-based
and focus on international clients. They look after $100 billion
of assets.
Morgan Stanley has retreated from on-shore wealth management
operations in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain,
United Arab Emirates and India over the last few years.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler
and Matthew Lewis)