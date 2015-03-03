NEW YORK, March 3 Morgan Stanley, the
biggest U.S. brokerage firm with more than 16,000 financial
advisers, elevated Sara Furber to a new position as head of
corporate and institutional wealth management and wealth
management strategy, the company said in an internal memo on
Tuesday.
Furber, who has been chief operating officer of the wealth
division, will run "institutional" businesses within the retail
brokerage group, including the division's stock plan and
retirement plan, government entities and corporate cash, and be
responsible for digital platforms and for the Client Advisory
Center for less affluent customers, the memo said.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Leslie Adler)