NEW YORK, March 3 Morgan Stanley, the
biggest U.S. brokerage firm with more than 16,000 financial
advisers, elevated Sara Furber to a new position as head of
corporate and institutional wealth management and wealth
management strategy, the company said in an internal memo on
Tuesday.
Furber, who has been chief operating officer of the wealth
division, will run "institutional" businesses within the retail
brokerage group, including the division's stock plan and
retirement plan and government entities and corporate cash
businesses, the memo said.
She also will oversee the Graystone unit that works with
endowments and family offices as well as oversee Morgan Stanley
Wealth's digital platforms and its Client Advisory Center for
less affluent customers, the memo said.
The realignment comes in the wake of the departure of
long-time executive Doug Ketterer that was announced last
Thursday, according to the memo, which was written by Morgan
Stanley Wealth head Greg Fleming. Ketterer was head of strategy
and client management.
Morgan Stanley named Adam Kudelka to replace Furber as chief
operating office of the wealth unit. Kudelka, who runs the human
resources area, will be replaced by Larry Frers, who oversees
human resources for brokers and managers in the "field," Morgan
Stanley's system of more than 600 branches.
Furber's appointment puts two women near the top of the
management structure at Morgan Stanley Wealth.
Shelley O'Connor, who has been head of field management
since February 2014, adds Ketterer's responsibilities for
international wealth management, global sports and entertainment
and the client development group, according to the memo.
O'Connor also now has sole responsibility for Morgan
Stanley's private wealth management unit, which serves clients
who keep about $10 million or more with the company.
