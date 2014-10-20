Oct 20 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management said it had appointed financial advisers Michael Zalkind and John Williams to its Aventura, Florida office.

Zalkind and Williams, who have a combined experience of more than 20 years in the securities industry, joined Morgan Stanley on Oct. 14 from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The duo had a combined production of $2.1 million and managed assets of about $175 million while working at JP Morgan.

Morgan Stanley also said Robert Phelps had joined its Downtown Louisville, Kentucky office on Oct. 17 from UBS, while Thomas Forma and Kevin Nichols joined its West Hartford, Connecticut office from Merrill Lynch.

Phelps managed about $90 million in assets while at UBS and had production of more than $1 million.

Forma joins Morgan Stanley as a senior institutional consultant and Nichols as senior investment management consultant.

Merrill Lynch confirmed the move, while UBS and JP Morgan were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya; Editing by Simon Jennings)