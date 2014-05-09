May 9 British manufacturer Morgan Advanced
Materials Plc said it expects a 5-6 percent drop in
full-year revenue if current exchange rates persist through the
year.
The company generates most of its revenue outside the UK and
has been negatively affected by a strong pound. Sterling rose
almost 10 percent against the U.S. dollar in the year to
March 31, 2014.
Morgan Advanced Materials makes carbon and ceramic-based
high-temperature insulation products used in medical
instruments, aerospace, power generation and fire protection
systems.
North America accounts for about 37 percent of the company's
total revenue. Europe contributes 36 percent and Asia 27
percent.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Robin
Paxton)