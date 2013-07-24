July 24 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc reported a 30 percent fall in first-half profit with sales falling across all its regions, but the composite materials maker said revenue could grow modestly in the second half.

For the six months ended June 30, pretax profit fell to 35.7 million pounds from 51.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue on a constant currency basis fell 9 percent to 486.1 million pounds ($746.98 million).

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc makes insulating fibres, ceramic cores for turbine blades, crucibles and protective ballistic armour.

However, the results mark an improvement from the second half of last year when the company was hurt by a softening of demand in the renewable energy and defence markets.

Shares in the company, which provides carbon technology services to the aerospace and space exploration industries, closed at 295.1 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.