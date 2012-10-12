UPDATE 1-China's HNA to tap M&A brake after $50 bln deal splurge
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
LONDON Oct 12 Morgan Crucible Co Plc : * Trading conditions have deteriorated across most geographies in the third
quarter of the year * A number of actions are being undertaken across the group to reduce the cost
base * Group revenue in the third quarter was c10 percent below H1 average levels * Performance for the full year likely to be materially below the board's
previous expectations
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.