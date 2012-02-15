* FY underlying pretax profit 119.7 mln stg vs 75.7 mln stg
* Revenue up 8 pct at 1.1 bln stg
* Raises full-year dividend by 20 pct to 6p
* Shares rise 8 pct; biggest percentage gainer on FTSE-250
By Juhi Arora
Feb 15 British advanced materials group
Morgan Crucible, which posted its strongest-ever
results, expects an expansion in emerging markets and its new
high-margin thermal ceramic fibre products to drive growth in
2012.
Shares of the company, which provides carbon technology
services for the aerospace and space exploration industries,
rose 8 percent to 353.5 pence on Wednesday morning on the London
Stock Exchange, making it the biggest percentage gainer on the
FTSE-250.
Morgan Crucible's thermal ceramics sub-segment designs and
manufactures a range of thermal insulation products that reduce
energy consumption and emissions in high-temperature processing
applications.
"Our newer products tend to be higher margin ... about 10 or
12 million pounds of the profit came from the new products (in
2011)," Chief Executive Mark Robertshaw told Reuters.
The company also said it made significant progress towards
its target of doubling its underlying pretax profit by 2013,
with revenue from China and India rising by 23 percent.
Morgan Crucible had set a target of 150 million pounds
($235.03 million) in underlying pretax profit by 2013, and
expected revenue from emerging markets to grow 10 percent per
year.
"Increasing sales in China and India are a positive
tailwind, and this will help the group sales mix to offset weak
Europe or steady improving U.S.," Peel Hunt said in a note to
clients.
The brokerage, which raised its target price to 385 pence
from 340 pence, has a "buy" rating on the stock.
The company, whose bigger peers include Weir Group Plc
and Cookson, raised the final dividend for the
second half by 20 percent to 6 pence, taking the total dividend
to 9.25 pence.
For the full year ended Jan. 1, the company posted an
underlying pretax profit of 119.7 million pounds, compared with
75.7 million pounds last year. Revenue rose 8 percent to 1.1
billion pounds.