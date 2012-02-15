* FY underlying pretax profit 119.7 mln stg vs 75.7 mln stg

* Revenue up 8 pct at 1.1 bln stg

* Raises full-year dividend by 20 pct to 6p

* Shares rise 8 pct; biggest percentage gainer on FTSE-250

By Juhi Arora

Feb 15 British advanced materials group Morgan Crucible, which posted its strongest-ever results, expects an expansion in emerging markets and its new high-margin thermal ceramic fibre products to drive growth in 2012.

Shares of the company, which provides carbon technology services for the aerospace and space exploration industries, rose 8 percent to 353.5 pence on Wednesday morning on the London Stock Exchange, making it the biggest percentage gainer on the FTSE-250.

Morgan Crucible's thermal ceramics sub-segment designs and manufactures a range of thermal insulation products that reduce energy consumption and emissions in high-temperature processing applications.

"Our newer products tend to be higher margin ... about 10 or 12 million pounds of the profit came from the new products (in 2011)," Chief Executive Mark Robertshaw told Reuters.

The company also said it made significant progress towards its target of doubling its underlying pretax profit by 2013, with revenue from China and India rising by 23 percent.

Morgan Crucible had set a target of 150 million pounds ($235.03 million) in underlying pretax profit by 2013, and expected revenue from emerging markets to grow 10 percent per year.

"Increasing sales in China and India are a positive tailwind, and this will help the group sales mix to offset weak Europe or steady improving U.S.," Peel Hunt said in a note to clients.

The brokerage, which raised its target price to 385 pence from 340 pence, has a "buy" rating on the stock.

The company, whose bigger peers include Weir Group Plc and Cookson, raised the final dividend for the second half by 20 percent to 6 pence, taking the total dividend to 9.25 pence.

For the full year ended Jan. 1, the company posted an underlying pretax profit of 119.7 million pounds, compared with 75.7 million pounds last year. Revenue rose 8 percent to 1.1 billion pounds.