Sept 12 Wall Street has long promoted securities
arbitration as a fair process for resolving disputes with
investors. But when brokerages lose big, they sometimes take a
different view.
That contradiction was apparent to a federal appeals court
judge in New Orleans last Thursday, in a case that has been
winding through the courts since a group of investors was
awarded $9.2 million in an arbitration ruling against Morgan
Keegan & Co in 2010.
While arbitration is meant to be binding, brokerages have
become more aggressive in recent years about using the courts to
attempt reversing the results of arbitration.
In 2010, Morgan Keegan went to federal court to have the
$9.2 million award to investors - the largest involving risky
bond funds that lost nearly all their value - thrown out.
The brokerage won, in a controversial ruling that questioned
what Morgan Keegan agreed to have arbitrated and in which
testimony by a prominent expert witness for investors was
described as "fraudulent."
The investors appealed, leading to last week's date at the
United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
There, Judge Catharina Haynes noted that Morgan Keegan had
agreed to the binding arbitration process at the onset.
"Now you're trying to come back and second guess" the
outcome, Haynes said.
She also questioned the firm's ability to use the courts to
undo arbitration decisions.
Indeed, that also puzzles many investors, who have no choice
but to submit cases to arbitrators because of agreements signed
when they opened brokerage accounts, lawyers say.
Morgan Keegan, now a unit of Raymond James Financial Inc,
faced more than 1,000 customer arbitration cases tied to
losses in the firm's failed bond funds in 2007 and 2008. The
brokerage paid a $200 million civil regulatory fine, but is
fighting to overturn some awards to investors.
POINTED QUESTIONS
A decision by Haynes and the two other judges on the court
is likely months away.
But Haynes's comments may reveal the reticence of many
judges to change t he outcome of arbitration, a proceeding both
parties agree in advance must end with the arbitrator's
decision.
Paul Dobrowski, a lawyer for the investors who argued the
appeal in New Orleans, told the judges that U.S. District Court
Judge Lynn Hughes in Houston was wrong to throw out the award.
Hughes was mistaken in concluding that the arbitration panel
"acted outside its scope of power" by hearing claims - mainly
allegations of fund mismanagement - that industry rules required
be heard in court, Dobrowski said. Morgan Keegan, however,
agreed to arbitration in its customer account agreement and
another document, Dobrowski said.
Morgan Keegan's lawyer, Terry Weiss of Greenberg Traurig LLP
in Atlanta, a rgued a distinction: FINRA rules did not allow
arbitrators to hear some claims in the case and the brokerage
agreed to arbitrate only claims allowed by the rules.
Haynes appeared skeptical. The "big boys" at Morgan Keegan
"weren't under duress" when they agreed to arbitrate, she said.
"The problem you have here is there's been a policy decision
here that arbitration is a great thing," she said, adding that
it was not up to her to debate the policy while deciding a case.
Dobrowski declined to comment to Reuters about the
proceeding. A Morgan Keegan spokesman did not respond to a
request for comment.
MATERIAL MATH
The federal New Orleans appeals court decision also will
have a significant impact on an expert witness in the case.
In throwing out the award, Hughes, the lower court judge,
also branded testimony by former U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission economist, Craig McCann, as "fraudulent" without a
hearing or reading extensive arbitration transcripts, argued
Dobrowski, lawyer for investors in the case.
For years, McCann's testimony for investors has helped them
recoup millions of dollars.
McCann, who attended last week's hearing, has said his
reputation and business have suffered. Indeed, the alleged
"fraud" finding has been used to question his credibility in
other cases.
Haynes, the most vocal of the three judges, honed in on a
discrepancy in figures McCann had provided in two separate
arbitration cases against the brokerage.
McCann has said any revision in figures was minor and came
after he discovered Morgan Keegan priced more securities on its
own than he had initially thought, instead of through an
independent company.
The change to his calculations would have bolstered
arguments about the brokerage's liability to investors who
relied on Morgan Keegan's word about the risks and value of the
securities in question.
Weiss, responding to Haynes's questioning, said it did not
matter since, regardless, the award was based on the "fraudulent
testimony." Morgan Keegan learned about the math discrepancy via
another case - which Weiss argued was proof that McCann withheld
the information to protect his credibility as an expert witness.
McCann's lawyer, Houston-based John Clay - who did not argue
in the case between Morgan Keegan and the investors - believes
the judges' comments show that "what the district court called
'fraud' was, at most, a mathematical error that effective
cross-examination routinely uncovers," he told Reuters.
Clay is optimistic the lower court's decision to vacate the
arbitration award will be overturned and, hopefully, that
McCann's reputation will be restored.