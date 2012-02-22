By Suzanne Barlyn
Feb 22 Morgan Keegan & Co. must repurchase
$1.95 million in auction rate securities from a Birmingham,
Alabama investor, a securities arbitration panel ruled.
William Featheringill, an investor and venture capitalist,
filed a claim in 2010 alleging that the brokerage that sold him
the securities in 2005, AmSouth Investment Services Inc, was
negligent and misled him, among other things. AmSouth became
part of Morgan Keegan, a unit of Regions Financial Corp,,
in 2007.
The claims stem from Jefferson County, Alabama sewer bonds
that Featheringill bought from AmSouth, which the company
marketed as a safe and liquid investment, according to his
lawyer, Michael Rediker in Birmingham.
Auction rate securities were sold as highly liquid
short-term instruments similar to money-market funds, but with
slightly higher returns. When the $330 billion auction-rate
market failed in 2008, as large investment banks that ran the
auctions ran into liquidity crunches, thousands of investors
were left with securities that could not be sold.
Last year, Jefferson County, which issued the securities,
filed the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy case, driven mainly
by $3.14 billion of sewer debt.
The securities Featheringill bought in 2005 initially worked
they way they were intended. In 2006, Featheringill was able to
cash out $1.5 million of his total $3.5 million investment,
according to Rediker. But his remaining investment, which
totalled $1.95 million at the time of the arbitration claim,
became illiquid when the auction rate market froze.
The FINRA panel's $1.95 million ruling against Morgan Keegan
represents the full value of Featheringill's outstanding
securities. He must sign over the securities to Morgan Keegan in
exchange for the sum.
Morgan Keegan completed its transfer of AmSouth clients to
its brokerage system by February 2007, before the auction rate
market failed, according to Rediker. Featheringill argued that
Morgan Keegan knew of escalating trouble in the auction rate
market. A brokerage that knows of such risks has a duty to make
sure they are "communicated effectively to its customers,"
Rediker said.
The panel did not provide any reasons for its decision, as
is typical of arbitration rulings. It declined the investor's
request for $5.9 million in punitive damages.
Morgan Keegan is in the process of being purchased by
Raymond James Financial Inc.
"We do not agree with the decision of the panel and are
considering an appeal," said Morgan Keegan spokesman Eric Bran
in an emailed statement.
He pointed to an unrelated federal court decision in 2011
that dismissed a suit against Morgan Keegan by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission because its auction rate
disclosures were adequate and did not amount to securities
fraud.
The story was reported earlier on Wednesday by The Bond
Buyer.