* Decision ends four-year battle for ex-NBA star
* Case marks second loss for Morgan Keegan in a week
By Suzanne Barlyn
Oct 25 An U.S. appeals court has upheld a $1.45
million arbitration award in favor of retired NBA basketball
player Horace Grant, who sought reimbursement for losses from
risky bond funds that were marketed as safe.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, according
to an unpublished decision, rejected claims by Grant's former
brokerage, Morgan Keegan, that arbitrators in the case might
have been biased, prejudged the outcome or exceeded their power.
Grant, informed of the outcome by a Reuters reporter, was
elated. "I was hoping and praying that this day would come,"
Grant said. "I've always believed in the system, and this is
just a step beyond approval for a good legal system."
It was the second big loss in less than a week for Morgan
Keegan, a unit of Raymond James Financial Inc. Earlier
this week, another appeals court ruled in favor of investors in
a $9.2 million award. In each case, investors lost money after
investing in a group of risky bond funds.
The losses may lead Morgan Keegan to rethink its strategy of
going to great lengths to overturn some arbitration rulings in
favor of investors, lawyers say. What's more, the federal
appeals court rulings could give investors in other bond fund
cases an upper hand in their efforts to settle their claims, say
lawyers.
Morgan Keegan has faced more than 1,000 customer arbitration
cases over the bond funds, which invested in risky
mortgage-backed securities and were marketed as being safe. The
funds later lost as much as 80 percent as the subprime market
imploded. The brokerage has paid a $200 million civil regulatory
fine over the funds and a star manager at the firm was banned
from the securities industry.
Spokespersons for Raymond James and Morgan Keegan declined
to comment about the outcome of the Grant case. A spokesman for
Regions Financial - which sold Morgan Keegan to Raymond James in
April and retains financial responsibility for the bond fund
cases - also declined comment.
For Grant, the win is the end of four years trying to
collect on losses stemming from the funds.
The former Chicago Bulls forward filed a claim against
Morgan Keegan over his losses in 2008. A Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority (FINRA) arbitration panel sided with Grant
and awarded him $1.46 million in 2009 - $1.45 million in
compensatory damages and $10,000 for costs.
Morgan Keegan quickly went to the U.S. District Court for
the Central District of California to try to have Grant's award
thrown out. The brokerage lost and appealed that decision,
leading to a hearing on Oct. 11 before the federal appeals
judges.
Arbitration decisions are typically binding, but courts can
overturn them in certain cases, such as arbitrator bias.
Grant, 47, played in the NBA for 17 years and won three
titles with Chicago Bulls teams featuring Michael Jordan and one
with the Los Angeles Lakers. He bought most of the troubled
funds through his Morgan Keegan brokerage account in 2004. At
the time, the brokerage owned the sports agency that represented
Grant.
Morgan Keegan now also owes the ex-basketball star about
$462,000 in interest on the unpaid arbitration award, according
to his lawyer, Andrew Stoltmann, in Chicago. "We're pleased that
the 9th circuit saw Morgan Keegan's frivolous attempt to delay
payment to Horace Grant," said Stoltmann. "This has been a long
odyssey."
The Ninth Circuit appeals panel also issued a second opinion
on Thursday allowing another arbitration that Grant filed
against Morgan Keegan in 2010 to proceed.
In that case, Grant is seeking $3 million in compensation
for an NBA pension he said he had to cash in prematurely while
he fought to get the original award Morgan Keegan was supposed
to pay him. Morgan Keegan had tried to persuade the courts that
Grant's second case should be heard in court and not by
arbitrators.
In the other case Morgan Keegan lost this week, the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit reinstated a $9.2 million
securities arbitration ruling in favor of a group of investors
in the troubled bond funds, finding that a district judge had
thrown out the award in error.
The unrelenting litigation to try to reverse arbitration
awards is a "systemic" strategy aimed at pressuring investors to
settle, even after they win, said Constantine Katsoris, a
professor at Fordham University School of Law in New York. "They
try to make it expensive and painful so you get a better
settlement with the outstanding cases," Katsoris said. But in
light of the losses, "they may need to rethink their policy."
Not everyone is certain the two high-profile losses this
week will affect Morgan Keegan's future legal strategy.
"In a rational world, Morgan Keegan would be deterred from
its scorched earth post-arbitration litigation policy," said
William Jacobson, a professor at Cornell Law School's Securities
Law Clinic in Ithaca New York. "But I don't believe anyone
expects they will learn that lesson."
Spokesmen for Raymond James and Regions Financial declined
comment. A Morgan Keegan spokeswoman declined comment.