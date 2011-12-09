*Morgan Keegan won't back down from arbitration claims

*Firm pays big to defend small cases

*Strategy could hurt sale price

By Suzanne Barlyn

Dec 9 Morgan Keegan & Co.'s shrinking book value hasn't stopped the firm from spending big bucks to defend itself against small investor claims.

The Memphis-based brokerage, a unit of Regions Financial Corp recently won a case filed 18 months ago by an investor's estate, over losses tied to a group of money-losing bond funds that later became the subject of civil fraud actions by regulators. A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel denied the estate's claim after more than five days of conferences and hearings.

The amount in question? $55,000. The firm's legal tab to defend itself in the case likely far exceeded the amount of the claim itself, say lawyers. Paying lawyers to sit through just one day of hearings can easily top $6,000.

Lawyers and analysts say Morgan Keegan's hard-nosed strategy toward investors in arbitration and class-action cases could further diminish the firm's value, and hurt chances of a more lucrative deal for the brokerage, which was valued at $1.5 billion when it was put up for sale in June. The most recent bid, however, was about half that amount, hurt by defections of key brokers and a costly battle with regulators over charges that the firm misled investors.

"It's a drag on the organization," said Alois Pirker, an research director at Aite Group LLC. The litigation is a factor that "could influence how long it stays on the market," said Pirker. "And when you're under pressure to sell, buyers can leverage that."

When Regions announced its plan to sell Morgan Keegan, the brokerage had just agreed to pay regulators a $200 million civil fine to settle fraud charges involving the funds, which were steeped in risky mortgage-backed securities. A star fund manager at the firm also agreed to a $500,000 fine and was barred from the industry.

About 1,000 investors have filed arbitration cases involving losses tied to the funds. Many are still pending.

BIG BILLS FOR SMALL CLAIMS

The firm has spent more to defend some of those cases than the amounts involved in those claims. And sometimes, after winning a case, the brokerage has gone after investors to recover those costs.

In September, Morgan Keegan asked that an investor pay its $170,000 legal tab in a case that involved a $78,000 loss, said Scott Silver, a securities arbitration lawyer for Blum & Silver LLP in Coral Springs, Florida. After seven days of hearings, arbitrators awarded the investor $8,000, but did not require payment of the firm's legal bill.

"It was a Pyrrhic victory," said Silver.

Several lawyers contacted by Reuters described Morgan Keegan's $170,000 in legal costs as "mind boggling" and "shocking." Settling smaller cases would make far more sense, they said.

Morgan Keegan typically appears at arbitration proceedings with an in-house lawyer and two lawyers from private firms who serve as lead counsel, according to arbitration lawyers.

Partners at private firms that represent brokerages often cost around $500 per hour, while associate lawyers cost about $300 an hour. That totals around $6,500 for a day-long hearing, and more than $42,000 for six-and-a-half days of proceedings.

The bill could easily eclipse $100,000 after adding time for other costs, such as case preparation and meeting with expert witnesses.

"It's truly part of Morgan Keegan's scorched earth legal policy," said Andrew Stoltmann, a Chicago-based lawyer who has represented numerous investors in cases against Morgan Keegan. "I've never seen another firm take this approach," said Stoltmann, who was not involved in the cases.

A Morgan Keegan spokeswoman declined to provide specifics about the firm's legal expenses.

"While trying cases can be expensive, we continue to believe that defending our firm against baseless claims is the right thing to do," a Morgan Keegan spokeswoman said in a statement.

RECOVERING FEES

The brokerage has succeeded in recouping legal fees from investors in some cases. This week, for example, a Houston federal judge ordered a group of investors to pay Morgan Keegan $161,400 in legal fees and expenses for a $9.2 million ruling he overturned.

Lawyers for investors accuse the firm of trying to wear claimants down by dragging them through lengthy proceedings which they may abandon. The tactic could also deter other investors from filing claims.

What's more, trying to limit Morgan Keegan's legal exposure may be costing the firm on another front: its sale price.

Continuing to battle, instead of settle cases, leaves many questions unanswered about the firm's liabilities. Individual investors' arbitration claims are just the tip of the iceberg. Morgan Keegan also faces numerous lawsuits, including some on behalf of pension funds.

"There is also a financial burden associated with litigation - and that's a burden for the sales process," said Pirker of Aite Group.

Regions recently reopened talks with rival Stifel Financial Corp after receiving bids from two private-equity groups that were lower than expected. Thomas H. Lee Partners and a consortium that includes Blackstone Group and Carlyle Group had submitted bids in the $750 million range that included financing from Regions, sources had told Reuters.

On Tuesday, Regions Chief Executive Grayson Hall told an industry group that it sees "resolution forthcoming" on Morgan Keegan's sale. The full extent of the damage may soon be known.