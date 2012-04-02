* Morgan Keegan advisers devoted to regional culture
* Raymond James has retained more than 95 pct of advisers
* Company spent $500,000 to fly staff to Florida
By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings
April 2 Raymond James Financial Inc
looked like it was in trouble in January when it was not able
to pay out big bonuses to hang on to financial advisers at its
new acquisition, the smaller wealth management firm Morgan
Keegan.
So far, Raymond James is proving the naysayers wrong. The
Florida-based company, now the largest investment bank and
brokerage outside Wall Street, expects to retain almost all of
Morgan Keegan's 1,000 financial advisers following the merger of
the brokerage companies, which became official on Monday.
Holding on to those experienced advisers is critical to the
$1.2 billion merger's success and Raymond James has been
successful convincing the close-knit group of Morgan Keegan
advisers it could give them something they valued more than big
signing checks - a collegial culture.
Now comes the true test. Raymond James will have to live up
to the sales pitch, since plenty of tempting offers are still on
the table for Morgan Keegan advisers. Some top-tier Morgan
Keegan advisers have spurned signing bonuses worth more than
double what Raymond James could offer them, according to
recruiters and advisers.
The first six months or so will be the honeymoon period,
said Scott Smith, an analyst with Cerulli Associates, "and
plenty of marriages break up after a short honeymoon."
HOT COMMODITIES
Raymond James agreed to purchase Memphis-based Morgan Keegan
in mid-January from Regions Financial Corp following a
nearly seven-month long battle against rivals and private equity
firms. The merged firm will have about 5,500 advisers in the
United States and a total of 6,500 when including advisers in
the U.K. and Canada.
Raymond James said on Monday it eliminated 218 jobs, mainly
in equity capital markets and fixed income, as a result of its
acquisition.
About two-thirds of the job cuts came from former Morgan
Keegan employees and the other one-third came from the St.
Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James. None of the jobs were
adviser positions, Raymond James spokesman Steve Hollister said.
Ever since Regions announced last June it was putting Morgan
Keegan up for sale, the firm's financial advisers became a hot
commodity, with nearly all of them getting inundated with calls
from rivals, including the nation's biggest brokerage firms.
Raymond James did not have a lot of bonus money to help
convince Morgan Keegan advisers to stay - a factor some blamed
on the high price of the acquisition. Still, several advisers
told Reuters they wanted to avoid the hassle of getting their
clients to follow them to a new firm and said they were content
to bide their time at Raymond James as a trial run.
Raymond James' biggest selling point was that even though it
was a much larger firm, it could maintain the close-knit ethos
that Morgan Keegan advisers were used to.
Raymond James capitalized on this, framing the merger as the
joining of two "families." It also emphasized that the advisers
would be joining a firm where they could easily get in touch
with senior management and support staff that sat right at the
company's St. Petersburg, Florida headquarters, instead of an
outsourced call center.
SUNSHINE STATE
Raymond James also sold the advisers on the benefits of
working at a larger company, with perks like broader equity
research, greater marketing resources and more asset management
products. Another perk: Each year top performers can take their
families along to annual reward trips at a Disney resort.
Raymond James' first retention coup came when it got
commitments from the top dozen Morgan Keegan executives to stay,
said Dennis Zank, Raymond James' chief operating officer and the
leader of the integration effort.
Raymond James also invested about $500,000 to fly 550 of the
firm's employees to Florida for winter meetings at its sprawling
St. Petersburg headquarters, spread across a million square feet
of office space in four towers.
LOOKING AHEAD
The true test will arrive after the advisers have had time
to give Raymond James a chance.
About a dozen Morgan Keegan advisers interviewed by Reuters,
who asked not to be identified, said while they expect to be
with Raymond James for the long run, they will explore other
options if the firm throws them any curve balls, such as changes
in the compensation rates they have been promised.
It is important that Raymond James executives keep up the
face-to-face contact with the advisers, such as dropping in on
Morgan Keegan branches, said Guggenheim Partners' Marty Mosby, a
Memphis-based analyst who spent his 25 year career in Tennessee.
Mosby said Raymond James was wise not to jam Morgan Keegan
into one of its existing broker-dealer arms. Instead for now,
Raymond James will operate Morgan Keegan as a transitional
brand, dubbed Raymond James | Morgan Keegan. Within two years it
will officially become a part of Raymond James & Associates, the
company's traditional employee brokerage.
Another factor easing the transition is that none of the
Morgan Keegan offices will be immediately closed or merged with
existing Raymond James branches, according to the company.
"It's a pure expansion rather than consolidation," said Bill
Geary, co-head of Morgan Keegan's Private Client Group.